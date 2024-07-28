Bomb Threat Inside Delhi Bus, Police Recover Suspicious Object

Delhi Police, in the late hours of Saturday, received a call of a suspected bomb inside a cluster bus in the Narela area.

The Delhi Police also mentioned that a suspicious object looking like a wire has been recovered. The Bomb Disposal Squad teams will make it clear.

According to the officials, the call was received from the Narela area near Chanchal Park, Bakarwala near CNG Pump Nangloi, and Najafgarh Road. Two fire tenders were also rushed to the site.

The Delhi Fire Department said that information stated that a bomb was suspected in a cluster bus on route 961 (Nagloi to Najafgad road) and the bomb squad was called by Delhi Police.

More details are awaited.

