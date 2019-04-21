Body Of Man, With Throat Slit, Found Near Bushes In Delhi

The dead body was found in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area on Saturday. (Representational)

The body of a man with throat slit was found in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area on Saturday, the police said.

The body is yet to be identified and has been preserved in the mortuary, they added.

Police are also scanning through profiles of missing people at the local police stations to identify the body. The body will be sent for post-mortem if it is not identified within 72 hours, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been started.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.