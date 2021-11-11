Body Of Bar Association Employee Found Inside Delhi's Tis Hazari Court: Police

The man was found dead inside a chamber in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. (Representational)

The body of a 30-year-old employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found inside a chamber in the Tis Hazari Court this morning, the police said.

The man has been identified as Manoj, they said.

The police, upon receiving the information, immediately reached the spot.

The man was a temporary employee of the Delhi Bar Association, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He was a tuberculosis patient and chronic alcoholic, the DCP said, adding that the dust bin in the chamber in the west wing of the court complex had blood-laced vomit.

