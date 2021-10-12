BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Injured In Protest Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home

Manoj Tiwari was taken to a hospital this afternoon.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was injured this afternoon in a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home. He was taken to a hospital.

Visuals showed the 50-year-old BJP leader surrounded by supporters who were trying to help him.

He was taken to Safdarjung hospital. Mr Tiwari was protesting against the Delhi government over the ban on Chhatth gatherings in the city.

Before the protest, his office had posted a video where he is seen appealing people to join the demonstration.

In another video, he is seen addressing the crowd at the protest.

Earlier this month, attacking the Chief Minister, he had tweeted: "If 1.8 crore people have been vaccinated in Delhi, everything from weekly markets to metro, bus, theatre, alcohol shops are open.. then why can't Chhatth be celebrated while sticking to Covid protocol. @Arvindkejriwal, give me an instant solution for this."

The protesters said the AAP government should send a proposal to the DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority South-East District Magistrate Office) for lifting the ban on the festival.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that the Chhath celebrations were restricted this year over Covid.