BJP Launches ''Delhi Bachao Parivartan Yatra'' Campaign

Manoj Tiwari said Kejriwal government has betrayed the people of Delhi. (Fle Photo)

Hitting out at the Kejriwal government, the BJP on Thursday launched its ''Delhi Bachao Parivartan Yatra'' to seek public support for the party in run up to the Assembly polls due early next year.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign from Ramleela Ground in Bhalswa Dairy area, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari asserted people are eager to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure victory of the the party in Delhi.

"Delhi has suffered enough in past five years and now it is ready to go with Modi and ensure victory of the BJP," he said.

The ''Parivartan Yatra'' will pass through all 14 districts and 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, during which the BJP leaders and workers will "expose" alleged failures of the AAP government, he said.

"Kejriwal government has betrayed the people of Delhi and its the time to dislodge it," Mr Tiwari said.

''Parivartan Yatra'' is aimed at waking up the Kejriwal government from its "deep slumber", to remind about the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the people of Delhi before it came to power, he said.

Mr Tiwari said that the people of Delhi had given a massive mandate to the AAP in 2015 Assembly elections but the party has "not respected" it.

"Arvind Kejriwal came to power by promising to change the politics and governance in Delhi on the basis of transparency and honesty. But many of its leaders were accused of corruption and crime against women," Mr Tiwari said.

The AAP had won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi in 2015 elections routing the BJP which managed to win just three seats, and Congress drew bank.

The Aam Aadmi Party has hit back at the BJP saying its three leaders including Mr Tiwari were involved in a race to become the next chief minister of Delhi and were "obstructing" pro-people schemes of Kejriwal government to get themselves counted.

