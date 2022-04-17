BJP Expels 4 Delhi Councillors Over Corruption Charges After Sting Operation

The BJP maintains zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, said the order

The BJP has expelled four municipal councillors in Delhi over charges of corruption following a sting operation conducted by a news channel.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta expelled the councillors -- Amarlata Sangwan (Timarpur ward), Saroj Singh (Trilokpuri), Atul Kumar Gupta (Kondli) and Radha Devi (Mongolpuri) -- from the party on April 15.

Saroj Singh's husband Sher Singh and Radha Devi's husband Raju Rana have also been expelled from the party as they featured in the sting operation, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

The sting operation showed the leaders demanding money for various municipal works in their wards.

According to the party, the leaders faced "clear" charges of corruption.

"As per constitution of the BJP, your primary membership is scrapped with immediate effect and you are expelled from the party," read the expulsion orders issued by the Delhi BJP president.

Last year, the BJP had suspended three of its councillors facing corruption charges.