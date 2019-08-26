Bihar Man Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Bullet At Delhi Metro Station

The man, a resident of Bihar's East Champaran, was arrested at the Anand Vihar station (Representational)

A 47-year-old man was arrested at a Delhi Metro station on Monday for allegedly carrying a bullet, a senior official said.

Ravindra Singh, a resident of Bihar's East Champaran district, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Anand Vihar station around 8.30 am, he said.

The man could not show any license or document for carrying the bullet, which was of 8-mm calibre, the official said.

He was handed over to the Delhi Police by the CISF personnel for further investigation.

The man was later charged under sections of the Arms Act, he added.

