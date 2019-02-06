"Can't Sit On File Indefinitely": Court Slams Delay In JNU Sedition Case

The court had earlier questioned Delhi Police for filing a chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and others without procuring the requisite sanctions and granted time till February 6.

Delhi | | Updated: February 06, 2019 12:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Can't Sit On File Indefinitely': Court Slams Delay In JNU Sedition Case

JNU Sedition Case: Cops filed a chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court today gave the police time till February 28 to procure the sanctions needed to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 sedition case.

The court told the police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the sanctions.

The police told the court that the sanctions are pending with the Delhi government and are expected in a matter of days.

"Authorities can''t sit on file for indefinite period," the court said.

The court had earlier questioned Delhi Police for filing a chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and others without procuring the requisite sanctions and granted time till February 6.

On January 14, police filed the chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar and former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in a Delhi court. It said Kanhaiya Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans during an event in the varsity on February 9, 2016, to mark the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi PoliceJNU Sedition CaseKanhaiya Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SabarimalaNeomi Rao Mughal GardenGoAirPriyanka GandhiValentine Week ListRobert VadraLive TVMayawatiHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekEsha GuptaOppo K1Redmi 6 ProIND vs NZ T20

................................ Advertisement ................................