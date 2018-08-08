At JNU Convocation, Student Refuses To Shake Hands With Vice Chancellor

JNU student Anoop Patel did a comparative study on India's Reservation Policy and South Africa's Affirmative Action for his doctorate.

Delhi | | Updated: August 08, 2018 21:22 IST
Anoop Patel protested against the VC's role in negating the idea of an inclusive campus.

New Delhi: 

A JNU student refused to shake with Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar at the convocation ceremony today, in protest against, what he termed as, his "role in negating the idea of the varsity being an inclusive campus".

Anoop Patel, who did a comparative study on India's Reservation Policy and South Africa's Affirmative Action for his doctorate, attended the convocation ceremony but when Mr Kumar acknowledged him and wanted to shake hands, he did not reciprocate.

"The way the image of JNU has gone down, the VC has a huge role to play in it. The decisions, policies which are enacted by the Vice-Chancellor are against the inclusive, democratic, progressive and secular credentials of our JNU," he later claimed.

Mr Patel also claimed that when he refused to shake hands with the VC, JNU Chancellor VK Saraswat, who was the chief guest at the convocation, said "I hope you will shake hands with me."

"I told Saraswat sir, 'I will definitely shake hands with you," he said.

After 46 years, JNU hosted its second convocation today. 
 

