Arvind Kejriwal vs Centre In Supreme Court Resumes Today: 10 Points

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been locked in a power tussle with Narendra Modi's government since 2015.

New Delhi: A petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government that accuses the centre of flagrantly eating into its authority will be heard by five judges of the Supreme Court today. The city government wants the court to decide if the Constitution had meant the elected government to be a toothless body, with powers to veto its decisions vested in the Lieutenant Governor who it alleges often sits on files. Last year, the High Court had ruled that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative boss of Delhi.