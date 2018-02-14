Arvind Kejriwal Talks Of Hurdles As His Government Turns 4: 10 Facts

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government has completed three years in office in Delhi.

New Delhi: As Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government completed three years today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would continue fighting for people's rights even though "lots of hurdles" have come their way. Over the last three years, there has been a huge reduction in corruption in Delhi, he said. "Every penny today is being spent on development to benefit the people of Delhi - electricity, water, schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics, flyovers, roads". Mr Kejriwal's government, which swept the assembly elections in 2015, has been engaged in a tussle with the Centre since.