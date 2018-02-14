Arvind Kejriwal Talks Of Hurdles As His Government Turns 4: 10 Facts

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government has completed three years in office in Delhi.
New Delhi: As Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government completed three years today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would continue fighting for people's rights even though "lots of hurdles" have come their way. Over the last three years, there has been a huge reduction in corruption in Delhi, he said. "Every penny today is being spent on development to benefit the people of Delhi - electricity, water, schools, hospitals, mohalla clinics, flyovers, roads". Mr Kejriwal's government, which swept the assembly elections in 2015, has been engaged in a tussle with the Centre since.
Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said, is a "victim of dirty politics". "A CBI raid was made on me and my colleagues... nothing was found. I have to say - keep us in jail. Don't trouble Delhi'ites. Clear the files. This is for their vikaas".
Mr Kejriwal and his ministers are taking questions and feedback from the people through social media and phone calls today. A programme was also held where Mr Kejriwal and his ministers highlighted the achievements of the government.
Resigning after 49 days in power in 2014, AAP had won 67 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats with the "Paanch Saal Kejriwal" (five years for Kejriwal) slogan. But the road since was rocky, marred with controversies and court cases.
The AAP government also had frequent run-ins with the Lieutenant Governor, the Centre's representative. It has accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to remote-control Delhi through him.
The latest blow for the government was the disqualification of 20 of its legislators in the office of profit case, under which elected representatives are not allowed to hold positions of pay and perks in government without specific laws that allow them to do so. The government has appealed and the case is pending in court.
Over the last 3 years, Mr Kejriwal's government has pursued its populist measures like free water and huge subsidies for power.
The government has also pushed for improvements in education -- refurbishing nearly 8,000 classrooms in government schools and building 20 new ones.
Mr Kejriwal also said infrastructure in the city has improved with the construction of 11 new flyovers and the health sector has received a boost with the setting up of more than 160 mohalla clinics.
But the government is yet to fulfill its promise on regularizing unauthorized colonies, cleaning the Yamuna and making Delhi a "Wifi city".
It has also failed to keep the pollution in check, for which it was pulled up by the Delhi High Court and the Green Court when thick smog enveloped Delhi for days at the onset of winter.