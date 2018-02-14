3rd Anniversary Of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party Government In Delhi: Live Updates

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 14, 2018 12:06 IST
Arvind Kejriwal posted a video message on Twitter addressing the residents of Delhi

New Delhi:  Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi completes three years in power today. The party was voted to power with a thumping majority. AAP won 67 out of the 70 legislative seats in the 2015 elections. However, the road so far has mostly been marred with controversy and court cases. In the 2017 by-election, AAP lost the Rajouri Garden seat to the BJP. 20 legislators have been disqualified on charges of alleged office of profit. AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is more often than not embroiled in a battle with the centre-appointed Lt. Governor. The party's attempt to make inroads into other states have only been disappointing. A defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is still ongoing in the Delhi High Court.

A call-in show has been arranged today by the party to mark its 3rd anniversary.

Here are the LIVE updates on the 3rd anniversary of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Government:

