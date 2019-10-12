Odd-Even Scheme For Vehicles Back From November 4 To 15; Women Exempted: Arvind Kejriwal

Odd-Even scheme for vehicles to return in the national capital from November 4 to 15

Women will be exempted from the odd-even road rationing scheme which is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he said.

"Women driving alone, cars having all women as occupants and women accompanied by children aged less than 12 years will be exempted," he said.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind their safety, Mr Kejriwal added.

A decision on whether two-wheelers should be exempted from the scheme or not is yet to be taken and we are consulting experts, Mr Kejriwal said.

During the odd-even road rationing scheme, vehicles with registration numbers ending in an odd number are allowed to be driven on odd number dates and cars with registration numbers ending with an even number are allowed to be driven on even number dates.



