Amazon Manager, 36, Dies In Midnight Shooting In Delhi's Bhajanpura

A 36-year-old man from New Delhi, working as a manager with e-commerce platform Amazon, was shot dead in Delhi. Police said that five people opened fire on Harpreet Gill, when he was travelling with a friend on a bike. The incident took place late on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the two were travelling on a motorbike near Subhash Vihar in the Bhajanpura area when the assailants intercepted them.

One of the bullets hit Harpreet in the head, and he died on the spot, while his friend Govind Singh received a bullet injury on his right ear.

Mr Singh is currently being treated at the LNJP hospital.

All the accused are on the run and police are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits.