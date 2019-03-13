Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, Over 9,000 Service Voters In Delhi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Delhi will vote on May 12. (File)

There are over 9,000 service voters in Delhi (personnel of the armed forces, central armed police forces and state police personnel deployed outside their constituencies) according to the national capital's electoral roll published in January, The list is being continuously updated ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 12 in Delhi, officials said. Diplomats and other support staff serving in embassies are also service voters.

The Election Commission had said in February that there was a substantial increase in the number of service voters in the country enrolled ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as compared to 2014.

A total of 16,62,993 service personnel have been enrolled as service electors in the country in the electoral roll 2019, it had said. In 2014, the corresponding figure was 13,27,627.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh had said that around two lakh people have been added to the electoral roll in Delhi in the last two months, taking the total number of eligible voters till date to 1.39 crore.

"On January 18, the total number of voters in the electoral roll of Delhi stood at 1,36,95,291. So, there is an increase of nearly two lakh voters since then," Mr Singh said. He added that about 90,000 voter applications are currently being processed. The number of first-time voters is about 1,58,314, he added.