After Omar Abdullah's "S*** Show" Post, Delhi Airport's Response

Delhi airport has responded to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's criticism of the facility as a "bloody s*** show" with some technical facts.

Mr Abdullah in a post on X said his flight from Jammu to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur after three hours of flying. He reached Jaipur at 1 am. Later, he said he finally reached Delhi after 3 am.

"Delhi airport is a bloody s*** show (excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here. In case anyone is wondering, I got to Delhi just after 3:00 AM," Mr Abdullah said.

In response, DIAL pointed out the chief minister had misdirected his rage at the airport in the national capital. DIAL said Mr Abdullah was "incorrect to blame Delhi for the current delays/diversions."

"The fact is the closure of Runway 10/28 since 8th April for essential Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgradation, was planned well in advance in consultation with all relevant stakeholders and based on historical wind patterns over 4 months ago," DIAL said.

ILS is a precision runway approach aid based on two radio beams which together provide pilots with both vertical and horizontal guidance during an approach to land.

DIAL said keeping in mind the historical wind patterns, it was agreed among all stakeholders, including airlines and ATC (air traffic control) that whenever the shift happens to easterly winds and the limitation of the operational use of converging runways, there will be temporary capacity constraints for arrivals.

"During such moments, the airlines are to reschedule or cancel flights at short notice in interest of passenger safety and convenience..." DIAL said, adding there was, however, minimal to no changes made.

The average landing delay into Delhi was 53 minutes, while the average take-off delay was 40 minutes, at 9.21 pm on Sunday.

The limited to no action led to significant operational challenges for all the stakeholders including Delhi Airport and ATC and in the end impacted passengers, DIAL said.

"Even today while the airlines are attempting to reschedule, Delhi Airport, in coordination with stakeholders, has decided to temporarily suspend the critical ILS upgrade work necessary for the winter season. Runway 10/28 will be brought back into operation in the first week of May, with the remaining upgrade activities deferred for a month or so. Please be assured we have been working together with the stakeholders to minimize passenger inconvenience and have planned this well in advance," DIAL said.