After 'Lack Of Recognition' Post, Atishi Meets Chess Player Tania Sachdev

A day after gold-winning Olympiad and Arjuna awardee chess player Tania Sachdev slammed the Delhi government for the "lack of recognition" of the game in the state, Chief Minister Atishi met her on Tuesday evening and called her an "inspiration to all budding Chess players" in India.

In a post on X, Atishi said that Chess is not only an affordable sport but also has the potential to break all cultural barriers. "Had a wonderful meeting with Tania Sachdev who is an inspiration to all budding Chess players in India! Tania shared some very interesting insights on promoting Chess as a sport in Delhi. We look forward to work with you," she wrote.

Atishi said that they are also looking forward to using Sachdev's expertise to promote the sport among children studying in government schools in Delhi.

"We also thank you for sharing your concerns, I assure you that Delhi Government will resolve them at the earliest. Wishing you all the very best for future!" Atishi said as she also shared a picture with the chess player.

Tania Sachdev on Monday voiced her frustration about not being recognised by the Delhi government, despite playing for the state in 2008.

"Having played for India since 2008 It's disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step. In 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal. Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state government," the 38-year-old Olympiad said in a post on X, tagging Atishi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

To this, Atishi responded by inviting Sachdev for a "conversation" and insisted that her government has been supportive of the sport.

"Hi Tania, we have always supported all our athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen, especially in our schools. Would love to meet you and understand what more can be done especially for chess players. My office will reach out to you and I am really looking forward to hearing your thoughts and suggestions," Atishi said.

Sachdev was part of the Chess team that claimed the top honours in the women's event of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. It was the first time that the country had won the top award. In 2005, Sachdev became the eighth Indian to earn the woman grandmaster title. Between 2006-2008, she also won the Indian Women's Championship title.