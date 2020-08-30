After 50 Days, Delhi Crosses 2,000-Mark In Daily Coronavirus Cases Again

1,54,171 patients recovered and the number of active cases stands at 14,793 in Delhi.(Representational)

More than 2,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi over the last 24 hours, in a first since July 10. The number was hovering close to 2,000 yesterday, with 1,954 people testing positive for the highly contagious virus. The surge comes as Delhi is prepping to resume metro rail services, which cater to an estimated 15 lakh people a day in highly crowded conditions.

Data from Delhi government showed that in the last 24 hours, 2,024 cases of coronavirus were reported, which pushed the total in the national capital to 1,73,390. Twenty-two patients had died, taking the number of fatalities in the disease to 4,426.

So far, 1,54,171 patients recovered and the number of active cases stands at 14,793. Across the city, 820 containment zones have been marked.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, 6,881 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests, said to throw up false negatives from time to time, was 13,555.

In July, the Delhi government claimed that the city had turned the corner in its battle against covid. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had thanked the people for their cooperation. But the daily records showed that Delhi had stayed above 1,000 for the last 50-odd days -- a situation that experts have attributed to the slow lifting of restrictions and increased movement of people.

Last week, the Centre announced the guidelines of Unlock4, the fourth phase of relaxations that would include resumption of metro services and public gatherings in a limited fashion.

The numbers in Delhi reflect a surge across the country, which logged close to 80,000 cases this morning as tally of the last 24 hours. It was a record spike across the world -- the US, the nation hit worst by the virus having registered the previous high of 77,000-plus.

India has now logged over 35 lakh cases, three lakh short of Brazil, which is second among nations hit worst by the virus.