AAP's Mayor Pick Shelly Oberoi Says Main Focus Will Be To Work For Betterment Of Delhi

Shelly Oberoi is AAP's mayor pick for Delhi.

Working harmoniously with all councillors for betterment of the national capital will be the focus of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi said on Friday.

Speaking to PTI, She said the AAP councillors have already started working in their respective wards and cleanliness and resolving the garbage menace in the city is their primary focus.

“My main focus in MCD will be to work harmoniously with all the councillors for betterment of the city. We have started working in our respective wards and resolving the garbage menace is our primary focus right now," Ms Oberoi said.

The AAP on Friday finalised six names as its candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post in the civic body.

Ms Oberoi, 39, won the civic body polls from East Patel Nagar ward -- considered to be the home turf of former Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. The mayoral candidate of the AAP is a visiting faculty at Delhi University and had studied management from IIM, Kozhikode.

She has been associated with the AAP since 2014 and also remained the vice president of party's Mahila Morcha in 2020.

The AAP's deputy mayor candidate is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal. The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee are Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Aamil Malik.

On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)