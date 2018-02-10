AAP To Organise 'Vikas Yatra' To Mark 3 Years In Power "The party is launching a drive to share the accomplishments of the AAP government with the citizens of Delhi on February 11. The aim is to establish a dialogue with the citizens," Labour Minister Gopal Rai told reporters.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The AAP government completes three years in power on February 14. (File) New Delhi: AAP will organise a 'Vikas Yatra' from Sunday in every constituency here, highlighting the "good work" done by the Kejriwal government, to mark its three years in power, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said today.



Party functionaries, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and its lawmakers will take part in the 'yatra' to popularise government's work, a move that comes at a time when the party is facing possible bypolls following the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs.



The AAP government completes three years in power on February 14.



"The party is launching a drive to share the accomplishments of the AAP government with the citizens of Delhi on February 11. The aim is to establish a dialogue with the citizens," Mr Rai told reporters.



He stated that in the second phase, the party functionaries, especially 'booth in-charges' will meet the people of their areas and share information about the work done by the Delhi government.



Mr Rai said the AAP government has not only provided round- the-clock electricity but has also dramatically reduced electricity charges, wherein the rate for low consumption of below 400 units were slashed by half.



By providing free water for those whose consumption is less than 20,000 litres the government has not only made water free for the poor, but also reduced water consumption, he said.



"The work done on education and health is being lauded universally," he said.



