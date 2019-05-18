AAP Approaches Delhi Chief Poll Officer Over Strong Room Security

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi went to polls on May 12. (FILE)

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday met Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to complain about the security of the strong room where EVM machines have been kept after the elections on South Delhi Lok Sabha seat on May 12.

"We have informed the CEO about the security of the strong room where EVM machines have been kept after elections in South Delhi. We have told him how people are visiting that place and how Presiding Officer of Lok Sabha election are being called back and being asked to fill documents again and new documents are being made," AAP leader Raghav Chadha told ANI news agency in the capital.

"Is all this being done to tamper the EVMs? After getting nervous about all this, I have come to meet CEO today to know what all this is happening. The CEO has said that the matter will be looked into and they will take answers from all officials involved in this," he added.

Raghav Chadha is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Vijender Singh from South Delhi seat.

The result will be announced on May 23.

