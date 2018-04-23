7-Month-Old Foetus Found Near Dustbin In Delhi

The police have registered a case in the matter. They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the person who left the foetus there.

Delhi | | Updated: April 23, 2018 07:07 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7-Month-Old Foetus Found Near Dustbin In Delhi

Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the person who left the foetus there. (Representational)

New Delhi:  A seven-month-old foetus was found near a dustbin in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said. The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Saturday.

The police have registered a case in the matter. They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the person who left the foetus there.

Comments
Earlier this year, a six-month-old foetus was found in a government colony in Bharti Nagar in Delhi. The foetus was lying in a common toilet of servant's quarters, police said.

Similar cases have been reported in other parts of the country as well. Last year, 14 foetuses were found in Jharkhand's Deoghar. All 14 foetuses were recovered in a sack near roadside bushes at Dumarthar village. Most them were female foetuses.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

foetus found in delhiFoetus

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................