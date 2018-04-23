7-Month-Old Foetus Found Near Dustbin In Delhi

The police have registered a case in the matter. They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the person who left the foetus there.
six-month-old foetus was found in a government colony in Bharti Nagar in Delhi. The foetus was lying in a common toilet of servant's quarters, police said.
Similar cases have been reported in other parts of the country as well. Last year, 14 foetuses were found in Jharkhand's Deoghar. All 14 foetuses were recovered in a sack near roadside bushes at Dumarthar village. Most them were female foetuses.