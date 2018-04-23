7-Month-Old Foetus Found Near Dustbin In Delhi The police have registered a case in the matter. They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the person who left the foetus there.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the person who left the foetus there. (Representational) New Delhi: A seven-month-old foetus was found near a dustbin in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said. The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Saturday.



The police have registered a case in the matter. They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the person who left the foetus there.



Earlier this year, a



Similar cases have been reported in other parts of the country as well. Last year,



A seven-month-old foetus was found near a dustbin in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said. The foetus was found by a sweeper who informed the police on Saturday.The police have registered a case in the matter. They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the person who left the foetus there. Earlier this year, a six-month-old foetus was found in a government colony in Bharti Nagar in Delhi. The foetus was lying in a common toilet of servant's quarters, police said.Similar cases have been reported in other parts of the country as well. Last year, 14 foetuses were found in Jharkhand's Deoghar . All 14 foetuses were recovered in a sack near roadside bushes at Dumarthar village. Most them were female foetuses. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter