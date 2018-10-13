6 Armed Men Loot Rs 3 Lakh, Kill Cashier In Delhi Bank. CCTV Captures All

The bank robbery took place in a corporation bank in south west Delhi's Chhawla town.

Six armed robbers, with their faces masked, barged into a bank in Delhi on Friday afternoon and killed the cashier before escaping with Rs 3 lakh. The shocking incident has been captured on a CCTV camera. The recorded 90 second footage shows the robbers snatching the rifle from the security guard and beating him up. They then shot at the bank cashier and escaped with the looted money.



The incident took place in a corporation bank in south west Delhi's Chhawla town. The bank robbery is reportedly the first in a decade in the national capital.



Watch the chilling Delhi bank robbery video here:

#WATCH: CCTV footage of a corporation bank being robbed in Delhi's Khaira yesterday by armed assailants. Cashier was shot dead. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/4XSz1JX8AF - ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

Police say that robbers held 16 people, including 10 customers and 6 staff members, hostage at gunpoint. They first tried to snatch money from the bank cashier Santosh but when he resisted, they shot him with two bullets. The cashier was later rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.



Using the CCTV footage, the Delhi police says it has been successful in identifying the robbers. Teams have been sent to search for the robbers but no arrest has been made so far.