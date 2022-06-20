5 Injured In Fight After Stone Thrown At Dog Hits Private Property In Delhi

A stone aimed at a stray dog led to a fight between two groups in North Delhi's Sabzi Mandi and five people sustained injuries, police said.

Late on Sunday, Mohit, 20, and two of his friends were walking in the Kale Reti lane when some stray dogs barked at them. In fear, one of them pelted a stone targeting a dog but ended up hitting the main gate of a house belonging to one Ram Kumar.

Kumar and his sons -- Saurabh and Jatin -- confronted the trio and an argument broke out between them, a senior police officer said.

Sharp objects were used in the fight, the officer said, adding five people - Kumar's sons and the three friends -- sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital after primary treatment.

"Saurabh and his brother Jatin and Mohit and his two friends sustained blunt injuries, which were minor in nature. They were taken to a hospital, where after preliminary treatment, they were discharged immediately," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said legal action has been taken under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code after recording the statements from both parties.

