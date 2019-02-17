5 Injured In 2 Separate Fire Incidents After Gas Cylinder Explosions In Delhi

At around 9 pm, police were informed about a cylinder blast at a residential building in Kewal Park.

Five men were injured in two separate fire incidents which broke out after cooking gas cylinders exploded in northeast Delhi, police said Saturday.

In Bhajanpura area, three contractual labourers -- Sajjan Kumar (21), Dipaknar (22) and Ajay Kumar (20) -- were injured after a gas cylinder exploded.

They had left the gas stove knob opened after cooking their dinner on Friday night, a senior police officer said.

An explosion took place when they tried to light the stove in the morning.

After hearing their cries for help, locals rushed in and brought the fire under control, he said.

The victims sustained burn injuries on their hands, face and back, the official said, adding that they were rushed to the Jag Pravesh Hospital.

In a similar incident, two men sustained burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Kewal Park on Friday night, police said.

At around 9 pm, police were informed about a cylinder blast at a residential building, they added.

The injured persons were identified as Alok (20) and Manish (22), police said.

Alok sustained 20 per cent burns while Manish sustained 30 per cent burn injures, they said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two men were trying to light a gas stove. They had apparently switched on the burner but then began looking for a match box, police said.

The gas had spread in the room and an explosion took place when they lighted the matchstick, police added.

The victims were being treated at the Lok Nayak hospital.