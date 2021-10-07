5 Gang Members Of Delhi's Most Wanted Criminal Arrested: Police

The accused were found having links to gangsters Sonu Dariyapur. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has arrested five members of the Sonu Dariyapur gang, including a national level kickboxing player, who were planning to commit murder in Haryana's Rohtak district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Sunny (23), a resident of Narela, Amit Kumar (24), a resident of Barwala village in Delhi, Mohammad Umar (19), Abdul Razzaq (21), and Abdul Rehman (21), all residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Kumar is a national level kickboxing player, according to police.

Police got specific information and based on it a raid was conducted in Dariyapur Kalan where the five were found at the residence of Sonu Dariyapur and arrested. They tried to escape, but police caught them on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said.

Three sophisticated pistols and 15 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

Kumar disclosed his involvement in a firing incident in Paharganj area. He, along with Sunny, was also involved in a murder case in Narela. The other three accused, who are brothers, were involved in a case of attempt to murder in Meerut and are sons of gangster Mohammad Sharik Chaurdhary, the DCP said.

The accused were found having links to gangsters Sonu Dariyapur, lodged in Mandoli Jail, and Sumit, lodged in Bhondsi Jail. Two weapons were provided to Kumar by Sumit and one was carried by three brothers from Meerut, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that they had gathered to execute a murder in Rohtak on the directions Sumit. They had received weapons from a person sent by him and were waiting for Sumit's directions, Mr Yadav said.