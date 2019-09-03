5 Arrested For Killing Delhi Man, 91, Who Was Kidnapped, Locked In Fridge

Krishna Khosla was kidnapped from his south Delhi home on Saturday.

Five men have been arrested for killing a 91-year-old former government employee, who was kidnapped from his south Delhi home on Saturday after he was locked in a refrigerator in an unconscious state, police said.

Krishna Khosla, who has also worked with the United Nations, was kidnapped by his domestic help, Kishan, and other men from his home at Greater Kailash-2 area on Saturday. His domestic help is one of the five men who have been arrested in the murder.

Kishan, who was working at Mr Khosla's home since last year, told police he kidnapped and killed his employer because he was upset with his behaviour. "During questioning, Kishan told police he was fed up with the man's 'taunting and abuses', and began plotting his kidnapping a month and a half ago," said a police officer.

On Saturday, he went to Mr Khosla's home along with five other men in a tempo.

Krishna Khosla's wife, Saroj Khosla, 87, told police that Kishan gave them tea mixed with sedatives. After she and her husband were unconscious, the accused locked Krishna Khosla in a fridge and kidnapped him from his home.

The six men were caught on camera taking the fridge on a tempo.

Next day, Ms Khosla called up the police. She found that jewellery and cash were also missing from their home besides the refrigerator.

In visuals caught on CCTV camera, the accused could be seen with the refrigerator on the tempo outside Krishna Khosla's home.When security guards questioned Kishan, he reportedly told them he was taking the fridge for repair.

After kidnapping the 91-year-old, Kishan said, he strangled his employer to death the same day and dug a six-feet deep pit at a house in Sangam Vihar to bury his body.Police said they have recovered the body.

Apart from Kishan, four other men have been arrested - Deepak Yadav, Pradeep Sharma, Sarvesh and Prabhudayal.

The tempo used to carry the refrigerator was recovered from outside Pradeep Sharma's house. The refrigerator has also been found, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

