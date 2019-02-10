45-Year-Old Food Vendor Dies In Delhi, Family Alleges Police Brutality

The food vendor, lived with his family in the Mangolpuri area, the police said. (Representational)

A 45-year-old food vendor died under mysterious circumstances in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area with his family alleging that he was thrashed by cops, a charge denied by the police, officials said on Saturday.

To ensure a fair probe, a magisterial enquiry has been initiated into the matter, Seju Kuruvilla, senior police official said.

Local AAP leader and Delhi Assembly deputy speaker Rakhi Bidlan reached the police station and sought a fair and speedy investigation into the matter, they said.

The dead man, identified as Virender, a food vendor, lived with his family in the Mangolpuri area, the police said.

On Friday at around 12.30 pm, Virender, along with his family, approached the Rajpark police station to resolve some issue between his son and his girlfriend. The families of both the parties were at the station, a senior police officer said.

On Saturday, Virender's wife alleged that he was thrashed by police officials inside the station which led to his death.

However, the police said he died at his residence Friday night.

The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is available, the officer said.

On the basis of the report, the magistrate will decide on the further course of action, he added.

For more Delhi news, click here