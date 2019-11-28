4-Year-Old Girl Beaten To Death By Stepfather In Delhi: Police

The police have arrested the accused. (Representational)

A four-year-old girl died after being allegedly beaten up by her stepfather in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday. The man has been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday as the man was taking the child to a tuition centre in Delhi's Sultanpuri.

The child's mother told the police that her husband was not fond of her daughter and used to beat her up often.

The man told the police that he beat the girl because she made a mistake while crossing a road.

The girl was beaten till she became unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said.

The man fled after the incident but he was tracked down and arrested, a senior police officer said. A murder case has been registered against him.

