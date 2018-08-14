4 Teenaged Kanwariyas Among 9 Held For Vandalizing Car In Delhi

The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footages that went viral on social media.

A week after a car was vandalized allegedly by a group of kanwariyas, Delhi Police today arrested nine kanwariyas, including four teenagers.

"The four teenagers along with the main accused Aman were arrested from their residences in west Delhi's Najafgarh and Dwarka early on Tuesday. They all work as labourers," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.

"The police have so far arrested 10 persons, including a youngster Rahul who was arrested earlier from Uttam Nagar. There were a dozen kanwariyas who were found vandalizing a car on August 7 in Moti Nagar," said the DCP.

"The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footages that went viral on social media soon after the incident," the officer said.

"On the day of crime, a Kanwariya got pushed by the vehicle, which resulted in heated arguments. An occupant in the car slapped him, infuriating the group of kanwariyas. They later went on a rampage and started damaging the car with sticks," the DCP said.

Advertisement

The occupants of the car, he said, immediately left the spot and later refused to make a written complaint.

"On the basis of inquiries conducted by the police and the CCTV footage, a case was registered," said the DCP.

For more Delhi news, click here