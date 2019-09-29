2 Men On Bikes, Snatch Brizilian Woman's Handbag In South Delhi, Arrested

Police also said that the the motorcycle used by the accused was recovered. (File)

Three men were arrested for snatching the handbag of a woman in South Delhi's on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 1 pm on September 25 when the woman, a Brazilian national, identified as Cecillia, was walking near the M-block market in Greater Kailash 2.

Two men on a motorcycle snatched her handbag that had a mobile phone, money, credit cards, passport and some documents and escaped, read a statement from the complainant.

In this regard, a case was registered at CR Park police station. Later, the woman's phone was traced and was handed over to her.

The complainant's credit cards, passport and purse were also recovered soon after.

Three accused, identified as Munnawar, Vijay and Honey from Aligarh were arrested.

Police also said that the the motorcycle used by the accused was also recovered.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.