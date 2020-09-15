3 Including Girlfriend Arrested For Allegedly Killing Man In Delhi: Police

Police received information that a person was lying unconscious at Wazirabad. (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman, her brother and another person have been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend in north Delhi's Wazirabad, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Varsha, her brother Akash (23) and one Ali (20), they said.

On Friday, police received information that a person was lying unconscious at Wazirabad.

Police reached the spot and found the body. There was a small injury mark on the neck of the victim, a senior police officer said.

The victim was later identified as Sahil (23), a resident of Wazirabad, the police said.

The police analysed CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

"Police checked the CCTV of a hospital where the three accused took the victim. The family members of the dead person identified two of them as Varsha and the other as her brother Akash," senior police official (north) Anto Alphonse said.

The police raided Varsha's rented accommodation at Shastri Park, but it was found locked. Thereafter, on the basis of technical evidence, the police apprehended the accused from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Alphonse said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sahil was in a relationship with Varsha. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Sahil went to Varsha's place where the other accused were also present. All of them then had liquor, the police said.

Thereafter, Sahil started getting intimate with Varsha, which was objected to by her brother. An altercation ensued and the accused strangled Sahil to death with a belt, Mr Alphonse said.