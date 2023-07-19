20,000 Vehicles In Delhi Face Over 100 Unpaid Challans Each: Traffic Cops

These challans include those issued during spot checking by traffic personnel

Over 20,000 vehicles in Delhi face over 100 challans each, but their owners have not bothered to pay the fines yet.

According to Delhi traffic police, there are 20,684 such vehicles in the national capital against which 100 or more challans have been issued. Also, there are over 1.65 lakh vehicles in Delhi that have 20 or more unpaid challans against them.

What's more alarming is that these challans are not for minor traffic violations, but for major ones such as negligent driving, rash driving, jumping the red light and improper lane change.

The traffic police have now written to Delhi government and other state government, seeking a suspension of the driving licence of the owners of these vehicles. Many of these vehicles, police said, are registered in other states.

According to the traffic police, as of June 30 this year, 58 lakh vehicles in Delhi face a total of 2.6 crore challans. Out of them, 2.2 crore challans are still pending, the traffic police said. About 1.65 lakh vehicles account for over 67 lakh challans.

These challans include those issued during spot checking by traffic personnel and those captured by traffic cameras.

Last year, the national capital recorded 14 lakh traffic violations. This was a drop from the 18 lakh violations reported in 2021. This year, Delhi has reported 6.3 lakh traffic violations till June 30.