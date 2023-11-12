2 Women Out For Diwali Puja Shot At In Delhi, Seriously Injured: Police

No arrests have been made in the incident so far, cops said. (Representational)

Two women were injured after shots were fired at them in northwest Delhi's Khera Khurd village, police said.

The women were out for Diwali puja when unknown suspects fired bullets and seriously injured them. The police suspect that a property dispute could be a motive behind the incident but the matter is under investigation.

The women were taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is said to be critical. No arrests have been made in the incident so far and the matter is being probed by the police.