2 People Riding On Scooter Allegedly Attacked With Acid In Delhi

A girl and a boy, travelling on a scooter, were allegedly attacked with acid in West Delhi on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, the boy received 10-15 per cent burns while the girl got minor injuries. However, the two did not file their statements initially, but agreed to file a complaint on Wednesday.

"The case looks like that of an acid attack. However, we are waiting for the forensic report to confirm the same," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police(West) Monika Bhardwaj.

The police have registered a case but the accused is yet to be identified.