2 Labourers Dead, 3 In Hospital After Entering Septic Tank In Delhi

The police said that they have registered a case. (Representational)

Two labourers died and three others have been hospitalized after they entered a septic tank of a house in northwest Delhi today, the police said.

The incident happened in Delhi's Rohini today afternoon. All five labourers fell unconscious after they entered the septic tank of an old house under renovation, Deputy Commissioner of Police SD Mishra.

They were immediately rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared dead, he added. The dead labourers have been identified as Deepak (30) and Ganesh (35), residents of Prem Nagar.

The police have registered a case. It is not yet clear if the labourers were wearing safety gear.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.