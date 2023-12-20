2 Arrested For Smuggling Fake 500 Notes From Bengal To Delhi: Cops

Fake notes amounting to Rs 1,20,000 in domination of Rs 500 were found, police said (Representational)

Two men were arrested in connection with the smuggling of counterfeit banknotes of Rs 500 denomination from West Bengal to Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Rohan Kumar, 36, a native of Delhi, and Md Imran, 38, of Haryana were arrested near Saket Metro Station in south Delhi on Tuesday.

High-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes, or FICN, amounting to Rs 1,20,000 in domination of Rs 500 were recovered from their possession, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said, during interrogation, the two revealed that they had received the FICN for circulation from their associate, Wasim, a native of Malda, West Bengal.

Both were promised half of the actual currency's value in shares.

"Thereafter, the subsequent raid was conducted at the residence of accused Rohan in Delhi where further recovery of counterfeit currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000 in the denomination of Rs 500 was recovered," Mr Goel said.

Raids are being conducted in Malda to arrest Wasim but he is still on the run, the officer said.

