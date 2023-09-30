18-Year-Old Killed After Fight In Delhi: Police

It is being suspected that he was attacked by an icepick-like weapon, said cops. (Representational)

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by some people during a fight in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Saturday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Kashif, a resident of Idgah Road in Janta Mazdoor Colony. It is being suspected that he was attacked by an icepick-like weapon, they said.

Around 2.30 pm, Kashif and some people had a fight in the area. The victim received injuries during the fight and was rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital, where he succumbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Kashif sustained two deep penetrating injuries on his chest. The possibility of an icepick-like object used as a weapon offence cannot be ruled out, the DCP said.

A case of murder is being registered. The identities of people involved in the crime is being ascertained. Further investigation is in progress, police added.

