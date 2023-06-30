16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, 3 Arrested: Cops

Police said they are also looking for the friend of the victim who left her behind. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four people in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday.

Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the case, they said.

On Tuesday, police got a call that a girl was sexually assaulted.

According to the police, the victim was going through a park with her friend when the accused came near the duo.

They threatened her friend who escaped from the spot leaving her behind. The accused people later took turns to rape her and fled away from the spot, they said.

All the four accused were identified and three of them, including a juvenile, were arrested. One accused is on the run and efforts are underway to apprehend him, police said.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Bobby, 19, and Rahul, 20, both residents of the Shahbad Dairy area, police said.

A case was registered under sections 376D (gang rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 6 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Police said they are also looking for the friend of the victim who left her behind.

Apart from these three, two juveniles have also been apprehended in section 21 of the POCSO Act for failing to report the commission of an offence, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)