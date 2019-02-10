14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death By 3 Juveniles Over Friendship With Girl

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by his mother. (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by three juveniles in central Delhi over his friendship with the girlfriend of one of the accused, the police said on Saturday.

The three accused have been apprehended, they said.

When the teenager was standing near his house on Friday night, four boys called him for discussion, which grew into a quarrel following which they allegedly stabbed him multiple times, a police official said.

As the victim screamed for help, the accused fled from the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his mother where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the juveniles told police that the girlfriend of one of the four boys became friends with victim. Few weeks ago, the boy was asked not to speak to the girl but he continued to do so, the officer said.

Enraged over this, the accused hatched a conspiracy with his three friends and killed the boy, he said, adding the police are still trying to trace another accused involved in the incident.

For more Delhi news, click here