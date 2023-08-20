Teen Accuses Delhi Child Development Officer Of Rape, His Wife Of Cover-Up

Delhi Police are conducting further probe into allegations against the top official

A senior official in Delhi government's Women and Child Development department now faces a case of child abuse for allegedly raping his friend's 14-year-old daughter over several months.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the senior official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent POCSO Act to check child abuse cases. The official's wife has also been charged in the case for allegedly aiding him in the child's abuse.

The girl, it is learnt, is a Class XII student. She lost her father in 2020 after which the accused brought her to his home.

It is alleged that he raped her several times between 2020 and 2021. When the teen became pregnant, the accused confided in to this wife, it is alleged. The official's wife allegedly asked their son to get medicines and the pregnancy was terminated at home, the minor girl has told police in her complaint.

The girl is currently under treatment and her statement is yet to be recorded before a magistrate.

