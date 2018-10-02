14 Men Who Died In Line Of Duty To Get 1 Crore Each From AAP Government

Under AAP policy, Rs 1 crore is provide to the family of the personnel dying in the line of duty.

Delhi government Tuesday cleared names of 14 personnel who were killed in action including late Major Amit Sagar, whose family will receive Rs 1 crore each as ex-gratia.

Besides Major Sagar, the list included eight men from Delhi Police and five from Delhi Fire Service (DFS), who laid down their lives in the line of duty, a government statement said.

Major Sagar, Company Commander of 115 Infantary Battalion of the Territorial army, died in Sonamarg on January 25, 2017.

The names were cleared in a meeting of group of ministers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailadh Gahlot were present in the meeting, the statement said.

Under the policy, Rs 1 crore is provide to the family of the personnel dying in the line of duty.

The five DFS personnel are firemen Sunil Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Hari Singh Meena, Hari Om, and Vijender Pal Singh.

The eight men from Delhi Police are head constables Ram Kanwar Meena and Abdul Saboor Khan and Yogesh Kumar, Anand Singh, Beenesh Kumar, Yashvir Singh, Ravinder and Deepak Kumar, all constables, the release said.