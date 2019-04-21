12-Year-Old Hit By Bullet While Watching Wedding Procession In Delhi

The police is yet to arrest the accused. (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a bullet while watching a wedding procession from the balcony of his home in Delhi's Rohini Saturday night, the police said.

The incident took place at around 9 pm when the boy was standing in the balcony of his house to watch a wedding procession that was passing by. Police said that someone from the groom's side fired the bullet that hit the boy.

He was rushed to a hospital by family and his condition is said to be critical.

Police have identified the accused and filed a case against him.

