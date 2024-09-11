12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Touching Electric Pole In Delhi: Police

Ashan was a bright 12-year-old boy who harboured dreams of becoming a doctor. That dream was tragically snuffed out when was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire of an electricity pole near his house.

His father Premchand, a migrant from Pakistan who trades scrap parts for a living, has alleged that his son died due to the electricity department's negligence, citing a complaint filed in August regarding exposed wires in his south Delhi neighbourhood near Bhati Mines in Maidan Garhi.

Sikander, who lives in Sanjay Colony where Ashan was killed, said he filed a complaint with the electricity department on August 19, highlighting the possibility of electrocution in the area. No action taken by the department, Sikander said.

"If the electricity department had taken action, Ashan might still be alive," said Sikander who was among the people who tried to rescue Ashan.

According to a police officer, the incident took place on September 4 when Ashan was playing with his friends near his house in Sanjay Colony.

"He came into contact with a live wire from a nearby electricity pole and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead," the officer said.

Sikander told reporters that around 1.45 pm, he heard a commotion and screams of some kids. When he came out of the house, he found Ashan stuck to an electric pole.

With the help of a wooden stick, Sikander managed to part the boy from the pole. Sikander massaged his hands and feet, but there seemed to be no improvement.

After that, he informed Ashan's family members and took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

"Ashan was a bright student, always eager to learn and participate in school activities. He wanted to become a doctor," said Premchand fighting back tears.

A police officer said a case under Section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Maidan Garhi Police Station. A probe was underway, he said.

Ashan's autopsy has been conducted but the report is awaited, he added. PTI SHB ALK He wanted to become a doctor," Premchand said, fighting back tears.

