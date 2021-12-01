11,000-Volt Wire Kills 2 Brothers In Delhi, 3rd One Survives: Police

The police say nothing suspicious has been found in the deaths. (Representational image)

Two brothers died after they came in contact with a 11,000 Volt wire passing over their house in Delhi's Rohini area on Tuesday, the police said. A third brother also received an electric shock while trying to save them but survived, they added.

The two brothers, identified as Govind and Devendra, were electrocuted on the terrace of their rented flat.

Initially, one brother was electrocuted. When the other one tried to save him, he too got electrocuted.

The third brother, who was also at their home, rushed to save them and touched them but survived, the police said.

An investigation is underway. The police say nothing suspicious has been found in the deaths.

With inputs from PTI