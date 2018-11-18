10 Arrested For Running Baby-Trafficking Racket In Delhi: Police

Police have filed a 24-page charge sheet against the accused. (Representational)

Ten people were arrested for allegedly running a baby trafficking racket in Delhi. Police said five babies were rescued.

A 24-page charge sheet was filed against the accused on November 14, they said. Acting on a tip-off, two police personnel went undercover as a childless couple and met one of the accused on August 14. The couple chose a baby and the accused demanded Rs 4.30 lakh but after some negotiation, he settled for Rs 3.30 lakh. "He asked the couple to get the money in an hour and told the two that his accomplices would bring the child near a bank in Naraina Vihar," the charge sheet said.

The man was arrested after he handed over the baby to the police personnel. The baby was admitted to a hospital, where he died on August 26.

Police also came to know a woman had bought a 5-day-old baby from an agent. She later agent sold the child to a chemist for Rs 5 lakh, the charge-sheet said. More arrests were made and a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against the woman.