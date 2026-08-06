Newsroom To Ground: NDTV Scores Big At 12th BCS Ratna Awards

NDTV has won seven honours in the 12th BCS Ratna Awards.

NDTV has won seven honours across TV, digital, election, on-ground coverage, podcasts and individual excellence in the 12th BCS Ratna Awards.

The recognition cuts across the entire spectrum of news, from television and digital to election reporting, podcasts and online journalism, underlining NDTV's strength across platforms.

The awards are:

Best English News Channel of the Year (2025-26) - NDTV 24x7 - Shiv Aroor

Best News App of the Year (2025-26) - NDTV

Best Election Coverage of the Year (2025-26) - NDTV's West Bengal Election Coverage

Best Podcast Show of the Year (2025-26) - NDTV Ctrl Alt Defence

Best Prime Time Anchor of the Year (2025-26) - Syed Suhail

Best Anchor - Female of the Year (2025-26) - Vasudha Venugopal

Best On-Ground Coverage of the Year (2025-26) - Operation Sindoor Coverage

"Over the past 12 months, we have worked incredibly hard with passion and integrity to rebuild NDTV. You have seen how my colleagues - Shiv, Vasudha, Tarini and others and there are likely more awards to come - stepped up and won these accolades. We guarantee that in the coming 12 months, we will work even harder and with even greater dedication; we won't let a single BCS award slip through our fingers," NDTV Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal said.

NDTV Managing Editor Shiv Aroor, on the Operation Sindoor coverage, said, "It's never an individual award. My reporting was because of a huge team which never comes on camera, so this is for all of them, not just for me. Thank you very much."

The awards also recognised NDTV's expanding digital and editorial footprints. Control Alt Defence, NDTV's defence podcast, was named 'Best Podcast Show of the Year', adding another win to the network's growing presence beyond television.

The recognition extended to journalists and anchors. Syed Suhail was named Best Primetime Anchor of the Year, while Political Editor Vasudha Venugopal won Best Female Anchor of the Year.

"As journalists, we've always been taught that facts are sacred, but opinions might vary, might be different. I'm glad I work in a place that has objectivity and rigor as central to its work. And I would like to thank my CEO Rahul Kanwal for this, because as a journalist, objectivity is very important for me. NDTV is striving to ensure that we tell stories in the most objective way possible and also bring all the voices that deserve to be heard," Venugopal said.

From the newsroom to the field, from television to digital, the honours reflect the breadth of NDTV's journalism, innovation and leadership.