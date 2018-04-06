NDTV Statement On Government Committee For Online News

The youngest and most democratic of all media - online media - must be allowed self-regulation: the chance to develop and implement its own guidelines for responsible and fair journalism. The IT Act already applies to online content. The government move that seeks to decide new rules for online media excludes any representatives from online news publishers and reads as exclusionary and coercive. Online publishers are perfectly capable of forming a credible organization, pairing their own leaders with eminent and independent voices, similar to those that represent broadcasters and print media. Allow a real discussion, a genuine debate. That is the fundamental operating principle of the internet.



