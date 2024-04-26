NDTV Reports Q4 Earning With 59% Revenue Growth Y-O-Y

NDTV Group announces its financial performance for Q4, 2023-2024, marked by a 59 per cent revenue growth compared to the same period last year.

NDTV Convergence, the Company's digital arm also witnessed a significant 39 per cent increase in global digital traffic in March 2024 over April 2023 on its platforms. The NDTV Group's ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics has been instrumental in driving this impressive growth.

During the financial year, NDTV expanded its presence across consumer segments with launch of NDTV MP-CG, NDTV Rajasthan, and NDTV Profit. Additionally, NDTV Marathi is being launched on 1st May. This strategic expansion drive from a 2 channel setup to a 6 channel setup has meant substantial investments in next-generation infrastructure. A cutting-edge broadcast facility in BKC, Mumbai is up and running. Another state-of-art integrated facility will be operational in NCR, Delhi in the coming months. While these investments strengthen future growth objectives, they have had an impact on short-term financial performance. NDTV remains committed to creating long-term shareholder value by leveraging its premium brand value to launch new products, expand audience and drive efficiency by investments in technology.

Results for Q4 FY '24 & Full Year FY '24:

a) Standalone Results:

Q4 loss (PAT) is at Rs 6.7 crore in CY from profit of Rs 3.3 crore (after exceptional items) LY. Full year loss (PAT) is at Rs 12.3 crore in CY from profit of Rs 28.6 crore LY.

b) Consolidated Results:

Q4 loss (PAT) is at Rs 8.7 crore in CY from loss of Rs 1.1 crore LY. Full year loss (PAT) is at Rs 21.4 crore in CY from profit of Rs 52.9 crore LY.

Q4 revenue is at Rs 106.5 crore in CY versus Rs 67.0 crore LY.

The year was a remarkable one for NDTV as the most trusted and credible news brand in the country. Reuters Institute ranked NDTV.com as the Most Popular News Website in India. NDTV's talented team won a rich haul of 43 awards across at the prestigious Exchange4Media News Broadcast Award 2024.

NDTV continues to be the preferred news brand to work at. Attrition was down by 58 per cent from the previous year. It also added high-profile anchors and other top industry talent to its roster.

As the new financial year commences, NDTV continues its expansion momentum with the upcoming launch of its next regional news channel, NDTV Marathi and reimagining its international offering under, NDTV World, featuring original shows with an Indian perspective catering to a global audience and the Indian diaspora.