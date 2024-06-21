NDTV Partners With Google, Leverages Data To Drive +24% New User Growth

NDTV, India's premier news platform, has achieved remarkable success through its innovative partnership with Google, focusing on real-time data insights to refine its content strategy. Recognising the limitations of traditional engagement measurement tools, NDTV went on a mission to develop a data-driven framework aimed at improving the quality and engagement of its published content. This pioneering collaboration led to the implementation of a machine learning-based process that allowed NDTV to accurately identify high-performing articles and those needing refinement. By leveraging real-time insights, editors could strategically focus on topics and formats that garnered the highest viewership, optimising the content strategy to meet audience demands more effectively.

Within the first quarter of deploying this framework, NDTV witnessed substantial growth. New User Growth increased by 24 per cent, Page Views moved up by 12 per cent, Average Session Duration extended significantly, and Bounce Rate improved by 3.7 per cent. These metrics underscore the success of NDTV's new strategy in attracting and retaining a larger audience, marking a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey.

Senthil Chengalvarayan, Executive Director of NDTV, stated, "NDTV is synonymous with trust and excellence in journalism. Our dedication to outstanding content is unwavering. To further enhance our standards, our editorial teams developed a cutting-edge Newsroom Quality Index. Leveraging Google products and other databases, this tool provides near real-time insights, enabling us to continually refine and optimise our articles for greater impact and audience engagement."

This initiative not only highlights NDTV's commitment to journalistic excellence but also showcases the transformative impact of data and machine learning in enhancing content quality and user engagement. The partnership with Google has bolstered NDTV's digital content strategy, driving significant improvements in website traffic and viewer engagement.

See the case study.